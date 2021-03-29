Callers in Iowa must start using 515 and 319 area codes starting in October

The reason for the change is that officials are preparing to add a new three-digit number, 988, for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa residents in the 515 and 319 area codes will soon have to get used to dialing all 10 digits of a phone number when making calls.

The Federal Communications Commission is requiring Iowa callers to start dialing both the area code and phone number when making a call starting Oct. 24.

The reason for the change is that officials are preparing to add a new three-digit number, 988, for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.