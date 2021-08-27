Iowa courts restore mask mandate contrary to state policy

The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court signed an order requiring masks in areas controlled by the courts.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 20.

The chief justice of the Iowa Supreme Court signed an order Friday requiring masks in areas court-controlled areas.

The order comes in contrast to a state law that bans cities, counties and school districts from requiring masks.

In the order, Chief Justice Susan Christensen wrote: "The Iowa Judicial Branch is balancing the need to take measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19 with its commitment to conduct the important work of the courts."

The order applies to anyone entering areas controlled by the courts regardless of vaccination status, citing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidance.

However, the order allows judges to adjust the requirement as they see fit.