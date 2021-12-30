x
Iowa elementary students may have been exposed to asbestos for months

A contractor replacing carpet failed to properly abate asbestos within carpet glue before removing it in June at Prairie Crest Elementary School.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Officials with the College Community School District in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, said students and staff at an elementary school may have been unwittingly exposed to asbestos for several months. 

College Community School District sent a letter to parents Wednesday, Dec. 29 about the asbestos concern at Prairie Crest Elementary School, according to KCRG-TV. Winter break will be extended for clean-up measures. 

The letter said that a contractor replacing carpet failed to properly abate asbestos within carpet glue before removing it during construction work in June. The asbestos wasn't detected until this month. 

Subsequent testing on Monday, Dec. 27 was clear of asbestos, but the district said it would continue to move ahead with clean-up efforts.

