Southwest Iowa town continues to recover two years after devastating flood

Hamburg residents see a brighter future ahead as major projects get underway and businesses return.

HAMBURG, Iowa — It's been a snowball of unfortunate events for a town in southwest Iowa. Two years ago the town of Hamburg dealt with a devastating flood. Last year, the pandemic made the recovery more difficult.

While there are now signs of progress, residents say the past two years haven't been easy.

"This is what we walked into. Have you even see anything like this?," said Kim Johnson as she walked back into the her home that sits mostly untouched since is was completely submerged in water in 2019.

Johnson and her husband spent the seven months that followed living in on the top floor of the shop they own downtown.

Hamburg, however, is quietly experiencing a rebirth.

"Everyone still wants to live here," said Johnson.

The empty lots on Main Street are a reminder of buildings destroyed by the flood, but for some, they represent hope and that something new is on the way.

"A new locker plant coming in, a dollar store, and new motel--they're coming in, and they're doing great," said Alan Doval, director of the Hamburg public works department.

Doval has been a steward of the town's recovery.

"This is the busiest times for Hamburg," he said. "There's just so much. We've lost so much; we've had to rebuild so much."

The pandemic hasn't made the recovery any easier, according to Doval.

"You just don't see small communities grow like they used to, especially nowadays. We've had COVID and everything else; its hard to get a brick and mortar," said Doval.

Despite recent progress and funding for city projects, there have been delays for residents. Those who lost their homes say they are still waiting on the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA to buy out their properties.

"FEMA came by and said they were going to buy it off us, but it's been two year and I haven't heard a damn thing from them, so I don't know," said Charlie Fox, a Hamburg resident who lost his home in the flood.

Doval says those payments could be on the way soon. And he believes the town has brighter days ahead.