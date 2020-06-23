x
Skip Navigation

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

state

Walmart announces it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores

Walmart joins other major organizations in taking a stand to have the flag changed.
Credit: AP
April 25, 2020 - a MS state flag is held during a drive-by "re-open Mississippi" protest past Governor's Mansion in Jackson, MS. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walmart, the largest retailer in the U.S., announced on Tuesday it will no longer display the Mississippi state flag in its stores. Anne Hatfield, a spokesperson for Walmart, said the retailer will also no longer sell anything bearing the flag because of its resemblance to the confederate battle flag.

“We believe it’s the right thing to do and is consistent with Walmart’s position to not sell merchandise with the confederate flag from stores and online sites, as part of our commitment to provide a welcoming and inclusive experience for all of our customers in the communities we serve,” Hatfield said.

Walmart decided to stop selling confederate flag merchandise back in 2015. Hatfield said the design of the flag is a concern for a number of stakeholders within the company.

“Displaying state flags in our stores is a common practice nationwide," Hatfield said. "We know the design of the Mississippi state flag is being discussed by various stakeholders. While the issue continues to be discussed, we’ve made the decision to remove the Mississippi state flag from display in its current form from our stores."

RELATED: FBI says noose found in Bubba Wallace stall there as early as Oct. 2019

RELATED: Tunica County will no longer display the Mississippi state flag on county buildings or properties

RELATED: Following athletes, NCAA takes aim at Confederate flag

RELATED: California Walmart refuses service to non-mask wearing guests; called cops for trespassing

RELATED: Walmart, Walgreens, CVS to stop locking up beauty products for women of color

RELATED: J.C. Penney closing these 154 stores first. See if yours is on the list