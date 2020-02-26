Supporting the greater Des Moines music community

This weekend, you can enjoy a night of music and wine while helping support the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition at the 11th Annual Backstage Ball.

This weekend, you can mix and mingle with music lovers over wine and music as the Greater Des Moines Music Coalition holds their annual fundraiser and awards party.

The 11th Annual Backstage Ball will feature a live auction, an awards ceremony, drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and live music by Lily DeTaeye, The Haunted Hallows, and the Hornets featuring DMMC's Youth Campers.

Your attendance will benefit the coalition's work to develop, accelerate and support local music including youth music education, 80/35 Music Festival, the DMMC music fellowship, music university and advocacy.

This annual fundraiser will take place Saturday, February 29th at Noce with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. and program kicking off at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online now.

New this year, Backstage Ball is adding a VIP Wine and Food pairing experience for $200 which involves live music by violinist and saxophonist Robert Espe with curated food and wine pairings. Ticket sales for the VIP experience end Wednesday, February 26.