Teen shot after allegedly charging Marshalltown Officers

A 17-year-old male is recovering after an officer-involved shooting in Marshalltown Wednesday morning.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A 17-year-old teen is recovering from a gunshot wound after allegedly charging at multiple officers Wednesday morning in Marshalltown.

Officers responded to a disturbance call with a man armed with a firearm in the 600 block of summit street shortly after 4 A.M.

According to officials, the 17-year-old male refused to comply with officer demands and aggressively charged two separate officers, during which officers deployed a taser. The subject charged toward an armed police officer and was subsequently shot just below the waist.

The teen received treatment at an area hospital.

In a statement on the department's Facebook, Chief of Police Michael W. Tupper stated, “This shooting incident will be thoroughly investigated. We have asked the Iowa DCI to conduct an independent investigation of these events. Based upon the preliminary information available, it seems clear our police officers were confronted with a dangerous situation and were forced to take action to defend themselves from a violent threat. We will devote all resources to this investigation to make sure all questions are answered and a thorough investigation is completed.”