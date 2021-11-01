3 dead, 2 injured in high speed chase

Police chased the allegedly stolen vehicle at speeds topping 100mph down 86th street.

CLIVE, Iowa — Three young men are dead, two injured, after a high-speed chase through Clive.

Early Monday morning, Urbandale Police received a report from the area of 3700 Patricia Drive. The caller said someone was going through her car. The caller went out and saw a car full of people fleeing the area. She was able to get the plate for the dispatcher. Police say the plate was listed as stolen out of Urbandale. A Clive officer went into Urbandale to assist. The Urbandale and Clive officers found the vehicle eastbound on Douglas Av at 86th St and attempted a traffic stop.

The car fled from the attempted stop, southbound on 86th St at a high rate of speed. They continued south on 86th St into Clive with, police say, speeds topping 100mph.

As the vehicle crossed the railroad tracks at Swanson Blvd, the vehicle lost control and left the west side of the roadway. According to police, the car flipped several times, collided with a light pole, and launched across Walnut Creek, striking the south bank and coming to rest at the edge of the parking lot of the Cool Basil restaurant.

Responding officers found multiple occupants ejected at the scene. Multiple officers performed CPR and utilized an AED on multiple victims in an attempt to save their lives, while awaiting help from medics.