19 people injured, 6 rescued from Maryland home after tree falls on garage during strong storms

A tree fell on a house during a birthday party Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

PASADENA, Md. — Six people in Pasadena, Maryland were trapped in a home garage after a tree fell on it during a birthday party when storms passed through the area Sunday afternoon.

The search for survivors happened in the 8300 block of Dunn Road around 5:20 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County officials.

Fire officials said 19 people were taken to five area hospitals -- 17 adults and two pediatric patients. One person, who was not identified, was critically injured with non-life-threatening injuries. Five people had serious injuries, and 13 people had minor injuries, officials said.

No further information were immediately available on the incident.

Storms up to 60 mph impacted the greater DMV region, bringing thunder, lightning and rain on Sunday.

The storms moved into the region as the Mid-Atlantic region has seen on-and-off storms since mid-June.

Hot temperatures have also impacted the greater D.C.-area and the District will experience its 11th straight day of 90-degree temperatures on Monday. More isolated storms are expected Monday evening.