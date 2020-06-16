2 dead, 2 injured in Fort Dodge shooting

A total of four individuals were found with gunshot wounds Tuesday morning.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Two men are dead and two women are injured after police say individuals exchanged gunfire Tuesday morning.

According to the Fort Dodge Police Department, a call came in at 4:45 a.m. reporting an individual had been shot in head in the 900 block of 10th Avenue Southwest. When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive man laying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead on scene. Two women were also found with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old female is in stable condition and 30-year-old woman was treated and released from the hospital Tuesday.

Police say a short time later a single-vehicle accident was discovered nearby in the intersection of South 15th Street and 6th Avenue South. The driver was suffering from a gunshot would and had lost consciousness while driving. He was pronounced dead on scene. Police believe he had been shot in the 900 block of 10th Avenue before attempting to leave the scene.

In total four individuals were shot. A 25-year-old and 47-year-old men died from their injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation has suggested that at least two individuals were firing gunshots when the victims were struck.