Two people in serious condition after an early morning shooting in the 1400 block of 13th street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are in serious condition at the hospital after an early morning shooting in Des Moines.

This shooting took place at 5:48 a.m. in the 1400 block of 13th street in Des Moines according to police.

They are interviewing witnesses this morning.