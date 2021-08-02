Unidentified motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Des Moines on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man remains in critical condition after police say he drove a stolen motorcycle into a car on Sunday.
According to authorities, the 40-year-old man was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as he traveled southbound on MLK Jr. Parkway. A Chevrolet Impala driven by a 20-year-old woman and traveling northbound turned left into the path of the motorcycle, which collided with the car's passenger side.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The driver and passengers of the Impala were not injured, and investigating officers observed no signs of impairment from the driver.
Further investigation by Des Moines police found that the motorcycle had been previously reported as stolen.