Unidentified motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Des Moines on Sunday

Police say the cycle had been stolen, cite excessive speed after contributing factor in crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man remains in critical condition after police say he drove a stolen motorcycle into a car on Sunday.

According to authorities, the 40-year-old man was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic as he traveled southbound on MLK Jr. Parkway. A Chevrolet Impala driven by a 20-year-old woman and traveling northbound turned left into the path of the motorcycle, which collided with the car's passenger side.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passengers of the Impala were not injured, and investigating officers observed no signs of impairment from the driver.