Former Hawkeye baseball star Keith Noreen dies at 52

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former University of Iowa third baseman Keith Noreen passed away Saturday, Dec. 19 at age 52.

According to a release from the athletics program, he died from complications of a blood clot in his brain, which led to a stroke.

The Barrington, Illinois native played for the Hawkeyes from 1987 to 1990 and is the only player in the program's history to earn three first-team All-Big Ten honors.

He is the all-time record holder in hits (267), RBI (193), total bases (441) and game-winning RBI (27), while ranking second in games played (216), runs (200), tied for third in singles (183), tied for sixth in home runs (37), and ninth in doubles (42).

Following his Iowa career, Noreen played one season in professional baseball for the Sumter Braves in the South Atlantic League.

Noreen is survived by his mother, Barbara Noreen, and four older brothers -- Kevin, Kenneth, Kristopher, and Kipp.

Private services will be held. In memorial, the family has requested donations be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Keith’s name.