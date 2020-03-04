U.S. Mega Millions game changes due to COVID-19

Under the new game rules, jackpots for the national Mega Millions game will be determined on a drawing by drawing basis based on ticket sales and interest rates.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Mega Millions Consortium, the national group that oversees the Mega Millions game, has announced changes to the game after the April 3 drawing.

Under the new game rules, jackpots for the national Mega Millions game will be determined on a drawing by drawing basis based on ticket sales and interest rates. This means the game will not have a guaranteed starting jackpot of $40 million or a guaranteed increase between drawings of $5 million.

This decision is not made by an individual lottery, but by the consortium that oversees the game in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The consortium made the decision after ticket sales continue to decline amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mega Millions tickets are still $2 per play. Drawings will still be broadcasted live every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

Powerball multi-draw ticket refund

Due to additional changes to the national Powerball game, the Education Lottery will extend the time period eligible for refunds for Powerball multi-draw ticket holders who purchased their tickets on or before April 2.

These players may be eligible to receive a refund for the price of all remaining drawings after March 25, 2020, through the expiration of that ticket.

If you made one of those Powerball multi-draw purchases, you are advised to call the Customer Service helpline at 877 962-7525. You can also download the Powerball Multidraw Refund Claim Form for additional information about how to claim the refund here.