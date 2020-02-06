U.S. Treasury responds after problems reported about stimulus prepaid debit cards

Many who received the prepaid card believed it was a scam and had trouble getting new ones without the card number.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney's General Office says they have heard from more than 200 Iowans regarding problems with the Economic Impact Payment debit cards.

Nearly 4 million Americans received their stimulus payments by prepaid debit card instead of by a paper check or direct deposit.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the debit cards have caused a lot of confusion for many regrading potential fraud, customer service, access, fees and other problems with the card.

Many recipients of the card believed it to be fraudulent or a solicitation and discarded it. They later had difficulty getting a new card without the card number.

The U.S. Treasury has announced that it is waiving the $7.50 replacement fee for the first replaced card and has changed the phone system to help recipients reach a live customer service representative.

The Treasury officials said they have taken the following measures:

increased the daily limit for cash withdrawals from $1,000 to $2,500, which should cover most consumers;

allowed recipients to transfer all of the money from their EIP card to a bank account for free;

verified that cards issued with an incorrect last name (such as a spouse’s name) are still valid.

If you need a replacement Economic Impact Payment debit card, you can call 800-240-8100. Press '2' when prompted and enter the last six digits of your social security number.