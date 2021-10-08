VERIFY: Yes, masks are required on Iowa school buses

While Iowa students do not have to wear a mask in class or at school functions, do the same rules apply to transportation?

IOWA, USA — Many people are asking questions about back-to-school safety measures, such as wearing masks on school buses.

While Iowa students who go to school do not have to wear a mask in class or at school functions, let's verify if the same rules apply to transportation on a school bus.

Our sources:

The Iowa Department of Public Health

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

According to the latest federal guidance, traveling on public transportation, like a school bus, increases a person's risk of getting and spreading coronavirus.

"Yes, passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exemptions in CDC’s Order," the CDC says on its website.

So masks are required.

State health officials are pointing to the CDC's February 2021 order, which still stands as we approach the 2021-22 school year.

From IDPH's latest guidance:

"Does the CDC mask order for public transportation apply to school buses? Yes. The CDC issued an Order effective February 1, 2021 imposing a requirement for persons to wear masks while on public transportation conveyances, and in its Frequently Asked Questions document accompanying the Order the CDC indicates that 'passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private school systems, subject to the exclusions and exepmptions in the CDC's Order.'"

So we can verify: Yes, Iowa students must wear a face covering when riding on a school bus this year.