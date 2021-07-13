Yes, you can run for public office even with a criminal record

Local 5 broke down the legal qualifications to run for public office in Iowa.

ANKENY, Iowa — Many Ankeny residents have shared concerns after Issac Holtz, who admitted to sending threatening emails to staff at Waukee High School in 2020, set up a website exploring a run for school board.

Holtz pleaded guilty to one count of Threat of Terrorism and is spending three years on probation.

That has raised the question: What are the qualifications to run for a public office like school board?

Our sources: The Iowa Association of School Board and the Iowa Legislature.

These are the qualifications to run for school board in Iowa:

You have to be a U.S. citizen.

You have to be 18 years or older

You have to be a resident of the school district

You have to be eligible to register to vote

In August 2020, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed an executive order allowing most Iowa felons the right to vote.

So if you have a felony conviction on your record, you can still vote, and therefore, you can, under the law, run for school board.

So we can verify: Yes, you can run for school board even if you have a criminal record.