VERIFY: Fake letter claims the National Guard will institute a national quarantine

The Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Office calls the letters "misinformation."

IOWA, USA — If you see a letter saying the National Guard is mobilizing to enforce a nationwide quarantine, know that it's false.

That's according to the lowa Homeland Security and Emergency Office.

"Beware, this message is starting to circulate again! Please don't spread misinformation," the agency wrote on Facebook.

The Clayton County Emergency Management, in the northeast corner of Iowa, posted that a Guttenberg resident received that type of letter in the mail.

The document itself has the National Guard logo on it, but they caution the letter itself isn't real.

"This fake letter and similar messages have been circulating for the past 5 months," Clayon County Emergency Management said. 

