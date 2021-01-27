VERIFY: Answering questions about the vaccine, county health departments and local pharmacies

There is no state-run website right now to sign up for a vaccine appointment or to see which pharmacies or clinics near you have the vaccine.

IOWA, USA — There are still a lot of questions about the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine in Iowa, and Local 5 is working to get you answers.

If there is any takeaway so far, it's this: Get to know your local county public health department. That is the agency in charge of administering the vaccine.

The crucial job of vaccinating the public has been designated to leaders on the local level, meaning it is local public health departments and not the state as a whole who will be vaccinating people.

Those same local agencies are the ones partnering with clinics and pharmacies,, and county health directors are sharing updates on their websites and social media channels.

But right now, there is not a state-run website to sign up for a vaccine appointment or see which pharmacies or clinics near you have the vaccine in stock.

