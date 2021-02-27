VERIFY: Can my landlord raise my rent during the pandemic?

Local 5 is separating fact from fiction about your rights as a tenant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of Iowans are jobless or have had their hours or wages cut because of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it harder and harder to pay to put a roof over their heads.

QUESTION: Can my landlord raise my rent price during the pandemic?

ANSWER: Yes, they can, but they can't evict you.

SOURCES: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this year, the CDC director extended the rent and mortgage moratorium order, which protects renters from getting evicted if they don't pay the rent.

Those protections end on March 31, 2021.

A lot of the time landlords will build in yearly rental increases into your lease.

While there are protections in place to protect folks from being evicted, that doesn't stop landlords from raising the price of monthly rent payments.