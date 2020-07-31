VERIFY: No, Target did not cut ties with it's 'Shop with a Cop' program

An online meme claimed that the retailer was cutting ties with the program that teamed up police officers and children to buy gifts for the holidays. This is false.

WASHINGTON — Question:

Did Target cut ties with a program, teaming up police officers and children to buy gifts for the holidays, in an effort to distance themselves from law enforcement?

Answer:

No. A spokesperson for Target said that the claim is untrue and that they plan to continue their "Heroes and Helpers" program this winter; as COVID-19 does not prevent them from doing so.

Sources:

Target Spokesperson

'Heroes and Helpers' fact page

Process:

Social media has made it easier than ever for misinformation to spread. That's why the Verify Team takes a look at memes spreading online, to fact check whether they are accurate.

Recently a claim about Target has started to spread.

“In an effort to distance themselves from Police Officers," the post reads. "Target has cut ties with participating in 'Shop with a Cop.'

The 'Shop with a Cop' events are formally branded as the 'Heroes and Helpers' program. This program started in 2009 and connects law enforcement employees with children to buy holiday gifts.

A Target spokesperson flatly denied the online claim.

“We plan to continue to support children with Heroes and Helpers events across the country this holiday season,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

According to Target, there have been more than 2,300 'Heroes and Helpers' events over the last decade, which have helped some 100,000 kids. Target said that the only thing that could get in the way is COVID-19.