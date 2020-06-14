'We had enough of it' | Protests unfold over racist cartoon published in Missouri newspaper

"We had enough of it. We’re not going to let it pass anymore. And we didn’t want to be a small town that lets this continue," the protest organizer said

WASHINGTON, Missouri — Protestors took the streets in Washington on Saturday after a family-owned paper ran an editorial cartoon that many are calling racist.

Groups already have marched in Franklin County, but for co-organizer Matthew Jansen, this sparked even more motivation.

"I thought it was a big middle finger at first," Jansen said after opening up The Missourian to page 6C.

A cartoon showed a white woman being robbed by a black man.

The woman says, "Help, somebody call 911."

The man responds, "Good luck with that lady. We defunded the police."

The two co-owners of the newspaper issued an apology and stepped down. The publisher, their father, also resigned.

"We know his daughters would not let this go through," Jansen said. "I think what he (the publisher) saw was a simple cartoon, but we saw more than that."

Jansen said this was a prime example that a conversation needed to be had.

"Racism in small towns should no longer be tolerated and that was a big thing for us," he said.

Jansen said racism needs to come to an end, including in his rural area.

"We had enough of it. We’re not going to let it pass anymore. And we didn’t want to be a small town that lets this continue," he said.

Protester Phyllis Capers wanted to make her voice heard in a place she calls home.

"With living in a smaller area, people are set in their ways," she said. "It’s really hard to break that cycle. But I know it can be done, but people need to be wanting to learn and listen."

As strangers and friends walk side by side, their messages echo along Old Highway 100 Saturday evening.

As their feet move forward, they hope the conversation does too.

There will be a protest in front of the Missourian Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers say they want to protest the cartoon but also have a conversation.