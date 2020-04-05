West Des Moines paramedic tests positive for COVID-19

According to West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services, the paramedic tested positive while showing no symptoms.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A paramedic has tested positive for COVID-19, according to West Des Moines Medical Services.

The paramedic was known to have transported coronavirus positive patients in the past but was not showing any symptoms. The testing was completed through the newly released TestIowa program.

The paramedic has been removed from duty and will remain off from work for the required 10 days if the individual remains symptom free.