Why you should wear purple in October

IOWA, USA — It doesn't get much easier to raising awareness than this: wear purple this month to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

That's the message from Iowa's Secretary of State Paul Pate. For victims of domestic violence, his office has resources to help, like access to the "Safe at Home" address program that keeps their home address off public records to make it difficult for their abusers to find them. "Until we get to a point in our society where we can say we don't have this problem anymore, this is a tool that helps them have normal life," Pate said.

For survivors who plan to vote this election, Pate says absentee voting is still an option. "We handle getting their absentee ballots for them when they want to vote because again, we don't to have that information out there for users to be able to find and use against them," Pate said.