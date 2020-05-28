2020 John Deere Classic golf tournament cancelled

The tournament has been called off due to COVID-19, but Birdies for Charity is still underway.

SILVIS, Ill. — The John Deere Classic has been cancelled.

Birdies for Charity continues on (scroll down to learn how you can help).

Skipping 2020 due to coronavirus

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual PGA golf tournament in the Quad Cities has been called off for 2020, according to a spokesperson for the tournament, Barry Cronin. This announcement came Thursday afternoon, May 28.

July 6 - 12 were the originally scheduled days for the tournament, which would have celebrated its 50th year in 2020. This would have been the 21st year playing at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

“Because of the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to cancel the 2020 John Deere Classic,” said tournament director Clair Peterson. “While we considered several alternatives for the Classic, this was the choice that made the most sense for our guests, the players and the Quad City community at large.”

Mara Downing, John Deere’s Vice President, Global Brand and Communication said they are aware the announcement would be a disappointment to the community, but mirrored Peterson's comments about keeping the community's safety at the forefront of their priorities.

"We look forward to celebrating the 50th playing of the tournament in 2021," said Downing.

Birdies for Charity carries on

The charity program associated with the tournament, Birdies for Charity, will carry on despite the cancellation of the golf tournament.

In 2019, Birdies for Charity raised $13.8 million for 543 organizations.

Birdies for Charity 2020 is underway, but there have been some operational changes made due to the pandemic. Here's what we know:

Pledge forms are not being physically passed out to participants, but are available online, here.

Donors have been encouraged to make electronic contributions.

Every penny pledge received will be converted to a flat $20 donation

All donors will be eligible for a random drawing for traditional prizes

What's expected for 2021

Mara Downing, John Deere's Vice President, said the 50th year for the tournament is expected to resume in 2021.