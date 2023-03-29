'Shazam!': Suns legend Al McCoy talks game, retirement

The veteran sportscaster and Suns announcer, who announced his retirement earlier this month says the future of the Suns is a bright one.

PHOENIX, Arizona — He's been referred to as the "iconic voice" behind the team.

After 51 seasons as a game announcer, Al McCoy is set to retire from the Phoenix Suns. According to the NBA, McCoy is the "longest-tenured broadcaster for a team in NBA history."

Before his last hoorah, 12Sports anchor Cameron Cox got the chance to talk with the legend who acknowledged that the time has come for him pass the torch. "It's about time for someone else to have as much fun as I have for the last 51 years," said McCoy.

The announcer remains excited for the upcoming games now that Kevin Durant is set to return to the court after an injury stunted his highly anticipated first home game with the Suns.

Despite the setbacks the Suns have seen, McCoy said Durant is a great addition to the Valley basketball team, adding that a Suns championship would be the "icing on the cake" to close out his decades-long career.

For fans who will miss hearing "that voice" at games, he said, "I'll be around."

