Iowa back in AP Poll at No. 25; Pac-12 sets conference high with eight ranked teams

The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 while Alabama dropped to No. 10.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Texas jumped seven spots to No. 4 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday after beating Alabama, and the Pac-12 became just the second conference to place as many as eight teams in an AP Top 25.

Georgia received 55 first-place votes to remain the clear No. 1. Michigan was No. 2, with two-first place votes. No. 3 Florida State received three first-place votes and moved up a spot.

Texas received two-first place votes after its biggest regular-season victory in years. The Longhorns are in the top five for the first time since starting the 2010 season at No. 5 and have their highest ranking since finishing No. 2 after losing the BCS championship game to Alabama in 2009.

Behind quarterback Quinn Ewers, Texas became the first team to beat Alabama by double-digits on its home field under coach Nick Saban.

The loss dropped Alabama seven spots to No. 10, its lowest ranking since early last November, when the Crimson Tide also were 10th.

Southern California moved up a spot to No. 5, giving the top five representation from each Power Five conference for the first time since Sept. 24, 2017. That top five was Alabama (SEC), Clemson (Atlantic Coast Conference), Oklahoma (Big 12), Penn State (Big Ten) and USC.

No conference has more teams than the Pac-12, which is in its last season with its current membership before 10 of its schools depart for other leagues in 2024.

Only the Southeastern Conference ever had placed as many eight teams in single AP Top 25, doing it 21 times with a record 10 in September 2015.

🤘📈 @TexasFootball moves up to No. 4 in the Week 3 AP Top 25



Which team deserves a higher ranking? pic.twitter.com/mWeJrR97xT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 10, 2023

In this week's AP Top 25, Washington is No. 8, Utah is 12th, Oregon is 13th and Oregon State is No. 16. Moving into the rankings are Washington State at No. 23 and UCLA at No. 24.

The Pac-12's previous high was six ranked teams, achieved multiple times including last week.

Oregon State and Washington State are the only members of the conference committed to it beyond this school year and would like to preserve the Pac-12, but whether its Power Five status can preserved remains to be seen.

After Washington State beat Wisconsin on Saturday night, Cougars coach Jake Dickert noted his school's unfortunate position.

“We belong in the Power Five,” Dickert told ESPN among a swarm of Cougars, who rushed the field in Pullman.