AP sources: Iowa plans to name football field for Duke Slater

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two people familiar with the proposal say the University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater.

Slater was an All-American tackle a century ago and the first Black lineman in the NFL. He is also set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.

The sources spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan to honor Slater hasn’t been announced.

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to consider and approve “a proposed facility naming” at a meeting next week. No details about the agenda item have been released.