Midwestern baton twirler to take her skills to World Baton Twirling Championship

Valley High School graduate Bailey Walke will participate in the three-baton event on Aug. 4-13, 2023.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines native has been chosen to represent the United States at the 2023 World Baton Twirling Championship.

Bailey Walke, a 2021 graduate of Valley High School, will participate in the three-baton event, hosted by the International Baton Twirling Federation, on Aug. 4-13, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

The news comes after Walke recently participated in the National Baton Twirling Association (NBTA) National Championships in July. There, she placed 3rd in Advanced 3-Baton and 4th in Advanced Solo.

Walke is currently a sophomore Kansas State University, where she is a member of The Pride of Wildcat Land, the school's marching band.

“Bailey is such a talented, spirited, and energetic person that she fits the role of the Wildcat Twirler extremely well at K-State," Dr. Frank Tracz, director of bands at Kansas State, told Drum Major magazine. "Her talents and showmanship are complimented by her energy, enthusiasm and work ethic."