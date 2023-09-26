Class 4A, 3A games moving to Cedar Rapids for 2024 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament

IHSAA said Cedar Rapids most recently hosted the tournament nearly 50 years ago in 1974.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Class 3A and 4A baseball teams will have a new venue for the 2024 IHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

Games will take place at the 5,300-seat Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, which typically hosts the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Iowa High School Athletic Association announced on Monday. Carroll will continue to host Class 2A and 1A.

In the last few years, Duane Banks Field in Iowa City has hosted part of the tournament's games, but ongoing renovations made the University of Iowa venue a year-by-year decision — and now Cedar Rapids will host for the first time in nearly 50 years.

“We’re excited to be in Cedar Rapids in 2024 with an excellent facility, staff, and community welcoming our schools and student-athletes,” IHSAA assistant director and baseball administrator Andy Umthun said in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate this competitive bidding process, which shows the commitment that several Iowa communities and ballparks have to high school baseball in our state.”