Iowa native to crunch numbers for Major League Baseball Players Association

Alumnus of Drake, Craig Edwards spent six years as a lawyer before becoming a baseball writer and analyst

NEW YORK — The baseball players’ association addressed a longstanding need, hiring Craig Edwards as senior analyst of economics and collective bargaining.

A Des Moines native, Edwards is 39 years old and lives in Chicago.

He spent the past six years researching and writing analysis for FanGraphs.com.

He graduated from Drake University and of the University of Iowa College of Law; He spent nine years in a legal practice.

Edwards, who also has written for ESPN.com, will report to general counsel Ian Penny.