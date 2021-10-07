Field of Dreams auction raises $215,00 for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center

The MLB auctioned off batting helmets, throwback jerseys and other memorabilia from the game to support Iowa cancer patients.

Almost two months after the Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, the movie magic is still resonating in Iowa.

MLB auctioned off memorabilia from the iconic matchup between the White Sox and Yankees to raise $215,000 for MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center. Items like batting helmets and throwback jerseys worn during the game were included in the auction.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge's jersey sold for $33,590, according to MercyOne.

The money will go to the cancer center endowment fund to provide patients with oncology nurses, assist low-income patients and conduct clinical trials.

Some of the players and staff visited the cancer center on the day of the game, which MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said was one of the highlights.

“It was an inspiring experience to witness the commitment of their staff and spirit of their patients," Manfred said in a statement. “We are thrilled that this MLB at Field of Dreams Game auction led to a meaningful donation in support of the Eastern Iowa community.”

The Dyersville game was the most-watched regular season MLB game in 16 years. The league plans to bring it back next year with the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds at the historic field on Aug. 11, 2022.