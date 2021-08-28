Field of Dreams game memorabilia auctioned off for a good cause

Aaron Judge, Tim Anderson, Lance Lynn and Giancarlo Stanton all currently have jerseys up for bidding.

DUBUQUE, Iowa — If you build it, they will bid on it.

Memorabilia from the Aug. 12 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees is being auctioned off to benefit MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Jerseys and helmets worn during the game started at $200, and some sold for thousands. Aaron Judge's throwback jersey tops the list, with bidding currently over $8,000.

MercyOne Dubuque staff told KCRG-TV9 the money will go toward the cancer center’s endowment fund to help fund supplies, education for staff and travel and lodging expenses for patients.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds at the historic field on Aug. 11, 2022.

The auction is open until Sunday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.