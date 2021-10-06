New Field of Dreams leadership plans to bring more fields, tournaments to the movie site

"The iconic nature of the field of dreams is something we can't mess around with," This is Heaven LLC Chief Operating Officer Dan Evans said.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 30

Questions have been circling since former Chicago White Sox slugger Frank Thomas bought controlling interest in the Field of Dreams last week under This is Heaven L.L.C. But the company's chief operating officer Dan Evans put some of fans' biggest concerns at bay.

Most importantly: not much will change visually.

"The iconic nature of the Field of Dreams is something we can't mess around with," Evans said. "That visual you have when you come on Lansing Road and you see the field, the farmhouse, the corn, that's not going to be changed in any way."

Evans said the new leadership team wants to put six to eight more fields in the remote areas of the property to host youth baseball and softball tournaments.

As for future MLB games, Evans said it's too soon to say what will happen after the 2022 Cubs versus Reds matchup, but he would be happy to see the big leagues come on a regular basis.

Getting sewer and water on the property continues to be an obstacle to hosting more events, and that is a top priority for Evans and the team. He also said more lodging is needed to host all the visitors he hopes future events will bring.