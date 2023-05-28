Iowa baseball headed to Terre Haute, will face North Carolina on Friday

The Iowa Hawkeyes will play the North Carolina Tar Heels at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, June 2.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Iowa Hawkeyes are officially one of 64 teams in the 2023 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Iowa will face North Carolina at 6 p.m. CT on Friday. The game will be televised on the ACC Network. Indiana State and Wright State are the other two teams in the Terre Haute, Ind. regional.

The NCAA Regionals are double-elimination, meaning the Hawkeyes are guaranteed to play at least two games.

Winners from each of the 16 regional sites move on to the Super Regionals with eight, two-team pairings. Those are also best-of-three matchups.

The eight Super Regional winners then advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Iowa baseball currently has a 42-14 record after losing to Maryland 4-0 in the Big Ten Tournament Championship.