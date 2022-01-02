Iowa Cubs outgoing owner and associates surprise employees with $600k in combined bonus checks following team sale

Former Iowa Cubs owner Michael Gartner told employees he was handing out new business cards. Instead, they received bonus checks from the team's sale last month.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After 22 years as chairman and principal owner of the Iowa Cubs, Michael Gartner gathered employees for one final surprise following the sale of the team.

The 83-year-old Gartner, his four associates, and the team's 23 full-time employees met last week in Principal Park's Betfred Sports lounge after he told them he was handing out new business cards. Each employee was given an envelope, but no card was inside.

“Everybody kind of laughed and at that point just with his tone, we knew there was going to be more than just business cards,” said Iowa Cubs broadcaster Alex Cohen.

Instead, they each pulled out a payroll check, with all the bonuses combining for a total of $600,000.

Iowa Cubs owners shared profits from sale of the team with all 23 staff members — from janitor to VPs — based on # of years worked. Total given was $600,000. Most tenured staffer got $70,000.

Thank you Michael Gartner, Mike C. Gartner, Michael Giudicessi, Sam Bernabe, Doug Dorner pic.twitter.com/pYl7bn3Jd6 — sailor (@sailor643) December 29, 2021

Mr. Gartner is an incredible person. Interning with the cubs for one year and he made an effort to learn my name, say hi and generally make me feel welcome. Des Moines could use as many Michael Gartner's as possible. He's was a great owner and a better person. — Andrew Smith (@andrewsmith0301) January 3, 2022

According to Des Moines Register, all employees, including the team's custodian, received a check based off the number of years they worked for the club. They all got $2,000 per year which also counted time spent as interns. The longest-tenured employee earned a $70,000 check.

Cohen said everyone in the room became overjoyed and emotional.

"It was pretty crazy," Cohen said. “People were crying and shaking."

Gartner announced the sale of the team early last month which became finalized on Dec. 28. That's where the $600,000 in bonuses had came from.

Along with a group of associates, the former '97 Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former president of NBC News and editor of the Des Moines Register purchased the Triple-A Chicago Cubs affiliate in 1999.

Gartner was always known for going out of his way to get in touch with fans and employees throughout the season. He would be seen walking around the ballpark and handing out baseballs during gamedays.

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the entirety of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season, leading many MiLB owners to lay off employees.

This wasn't the case for Gartner and the Iowa Cubs. He kept them on the payroll and employed so they could continue making ends meet.