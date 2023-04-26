Kyle Hendricks to make rehab start for Iowa Cubs Thursday

Hendricks, the last remaining Cubs player from the 2016 World Series team, suffered a capsular tear in his right shoulder last July.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks is expected to make a rehab start in Des Moines on Thursday with the Iowa Cubs.

Hendricks, the last remaining Cubs player from the 2016 World Series team, suffered a capsular tear in his right shoulder last July.

That injury kept Hendricks away from the Chicago Cubs' Opening Day; a sure blow to the team, considering Hendricks was named Opening Day starter for the past three seasons.

Instead of taking on Wrigley Field, Hendricks began rehab in Arizona in preparation for his return, manager David Ross told Cubs.com.

On Saturday, Hendricks completed a three-inning, 47-pitch simulated game, before throwing a bullpen session on Tuesday.

Now, Hendricks is set to take the mound with the Iowa Cubs, with the goal of lasting four innings and 60 pitches, according to the Chicago Cubs website.

Hendricks is expected to return to the Chicago Cubs in May.

