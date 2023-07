The Pirates pitcher is having a career-best year at age 27.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller has become the first Iowan to be selected as an MLB All-Star since Michael Wacha in 2015.

In 17 starts this season, Keller has an ERA of 3.34 and a 9-3 record. Coming into this season, Keller had a combined career record of 12-29.

The All-Star game in Seattle on July 11.