MLB in Iowa: 'Field of Dreams' game a month away

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Major League Baseball's first-ever regular-season game in Iowa is just over a month away.
The game between the White Sox and Yankees at the "Field of Dreams" movie site was originally set to take place last year, but was postponed to Aug. 12, 2021 due to the pandemic.
The MLB has yet to release information on how to get tickets—or how much they'll cost. Fans can sign up to get registration details as they become available here.
The "Field of Dreams" is at Lansing Family Farm in Dyersville, Iowa.
Its namesake movie is about an Iowa farmer who hears a whisper telling him to build a baseball diamond in his cornfield: "If you build it, he will come." The farmer becomes convinced that if he builds the field, "Shoeless” Joe Jackson, will have a chance to play again.