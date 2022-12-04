QC River Bandits named 'Team of the Year' by Baseball Digest

River Bandits owner Dave Heller was presented the award just prior to Tuesday's home opener at Modern Woodmen Park.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Last year's success for the Quad Cities River Bandits has quickly carried over into the 2022 regular season. Baseball Digest's Kevin Reichardt presented team owner Dave Heller with the "Team of the Year" award just prior to Tuesday's home opener against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Modern Woodmen Park.

"It really is special because this is the industry's publications gold standard," Heller said. "This is the website (Baseball Digest) everybody in our industry reads and to be honored by your peers, to be honored by the people who know us best — that really means a lot, thank you."

Aside from hoisting the High-A Central Championship trophy in their first year as a Kansas City Royals affiliate, the Bandits' continued to provide gameday entertainment off the field at Modern Woodmen Park.

The soon-to-be 91-year-old ballpark features a 110-foot Ferris wheel and amusement park rides to go along with special deals for fans and season ticket holders. Heller said there will be almost 50 giveaways during the Bandits' 66 scheduled home games this season.

"We've got t-shirt giveaways every Tuesday, free Ferris wheel rides every Wednesday, free pint glasses every Thursday, free fireworks every Friday and free gifts every Saturday — including bobbleheads," Heller explained.

The Bandits also added new amenities in its suite levels and MLB-standard facility renovations for the team.

"The facilities for the players are now state of the art — the best in the whole (Royals) organization will tell you," Heller said. "(Davenport) has been a great partner working with us and things like that help us become 'Team of the Year.'"

The River Bandits (2-1) will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (3-0) in a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park beginning Tuesday night.