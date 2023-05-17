Dallas Wings announces its final roster, and Ashley Joens is on it

Joens was picked No. 19 overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Iowa State's Ashley Joens has made the final roster for the WNBA's Dallas Wings.

The school's all-time leading scorer was the No. 19 overall pick (second round) in last month's 2023 WNBA Draft.

Cyclone teammate Stephanie Soares was picked by the Washington Mystics before being traded to Dallas. The team did not state if she was still on the team or currently rehabbing a prior injury.

The WNBA's website does not show Soares as currently on a roster.