Cyclones top Hawkeyes 73-53 in men's CyHawk rivalry game

Jordan Bohannon scored 17 for the Hawkeyes, who shot just 27% and have lost three in a row. Iowa was averaging 90.1 points per game.

AMES, Iowa — Izaiah Brockington had 29 points and 10 rebounds as No. 17 Iowa State dominated rival Iowa in a 73-53 victory. 

Brockington made his first nine shots and finished 11 for 14 from the field to help the surprising Cyclones improve to 9-0 after going 2-22 last season. 

Tyrese Hunter added 11 points for Iowa State. 

