Drake moves to 3-0 for 3rd straight year, beats Buffalo

The Bulldogs will play Wyoming on Sunday in the 2022 U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam semifinals.

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and reserve Sardaar Calhoun scored 13 points and Drake beat Buffalo 80-72 in a Paradise Jam contest on Friday.

It is the third-straight season in which the Bulldogs started 3-0. Reserve Roman Penn scored 12 points and Darnell Brodie scored 10 with 10 rebounds.

Buffalo's Armoni Foster made two foul shots to give the Bulls (1-3) a 52-43 lead with 13:38 remaining before Drake proceeded to outscore Buffalo 22-12 over the next eight minutes and led 65-64 with 5:31 left. Penn's three-point play with 2:08 to go broke a 72-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again.

LaQuill Hardnett finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, Armoni Foster scored 16 and Zid Powell 15.

𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐋𝐃𝐎𝐆𝐒 𝐖𝐈𝐍!



Roman Penn takes over late to finish with 12 points and 6 assists as we advance to the Paradise Jam Semis.



Tucker DeVries had a team-high 22 points while Darnell Brodie posted a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds. #DrakeALLIN#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/v2hZT9LO9k — Drake Basketball (@DrakeBulldogsMB) November 18, 2022

NEXT UP

Drake vs. Wyoming (Paradise Jam) — Sunday, Nov. 20

Drake vs. TBA (Paradise Jam) — Monday, Nov. 21

Drake vs. Wyoming — Saturday, Nov. 26

Buffalo vs. Howard (Paradise Jam) — Saturday, Nov. 19

Buffalo vs. Canisius — Sunday, Nov. 27

