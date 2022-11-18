Drake moves to 3-0 for 3rd straight year, beats Buffalo

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points and reserve Sardaar Calhoun scored 13 points and Drake beat Buffalo 80-72 in a Paradise Jam contest on Friday.
It is the third-straight season in which the Bulldogs started 3-0. Reserve Roman Penn scored 12 points and Darnell Brodie scored 10 with 10 rebounds.
Buffalo's Armoni Foster made two foul shots to give the Bulls (1-3) a 52-43 lead with 13:38 remaining before Drake proceeded to outscore Buffalo 22-12 over the next eight minutes and led 65-64 with 5:31 left. Penn's three-point play with 2:08 to go broke a 72-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again.
LaQuill Hardnett finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, Armoni Foster scored 16 and Zid Powell 15.
NEXT UP
- Drake vs. Wyoming (Paradise Jam) — Sunday, Nov. 20
- Drake vs. TBA (Paradise Jam) — Monday, Nov. 21
- Drake vs. Wyoming — Saturday, Nov. 26
- Buffalo vs. Howard (Paradise Jam) — Saturday, Nov. 19
- Buffalo vs. Canisius — Sunday, Nov. 27

