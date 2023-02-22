x
No drama on Senior Night as Drake takes down Illinois State 82-51

The winner of Sunday's Drake vs. Bradley game wins the regular season Missouri Valley Conference title and clinch the No. 1 seed for Arch Madness.
Credit: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries had 18 points in Drake's 82-51 win against Illinois State on Wednesday night.

DeVries shot 5 for 11 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Garrett Sturtz added 14 points while going 4 of 9 and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Roman Penn finished 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points. D.J. Wilkins hit four 3s and had 12 points. It was the 10th win in a row for the Bulldogs.

Darius Burford led the Redbirds (10-20, 5-14) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Seneca Knight added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Illinois State. The loss is the sixth straight for the Redbirds.

From March 2020: Drake's spark comes from Sturtz

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

