Basketball

DeVries, Wilkins lead Drake over Indiana State, 70-68

The Bulldogs improved to 16-6 with the win and the Sycamores fell to 13-9.
Credit: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries led Drake with 21 points and D.J. Wilkins scored the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left as the Bulldogs knocked off Indiana State 70-68 on Tuesday night.

DeVries added five rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 7-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Garrett Sturtz went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Courvoisier McCauley finished with 22 points and nine rebounds for the Sycamores (13-9, 6-5). Robbie Avila added 22 points and seven rebounds for Indiana State. Cooper Neese also had 13 points.

Penn scored 10 second-half points for Drake.

NEXT UP

Drake's next game is Sunday against Belmont on the road. Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa on Saturday.

