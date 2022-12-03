DeVries scores 25 as Drake beats UIC 77-64

Led by Tucker DeVries' 25 points, the Drake Bulldogs defeated the UIC Flames 77-64 on Saturday night.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tucker DeVries knocked down four 3-pointers and scored 25 points to help Drake defeat UIC 77-64 on Saturday night.

DeVries added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-1). Sardaar Calhoun shot 3 for 10 and 7 of 7 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Garrett Sturtz recorded 13 points and shot 5 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Flames (5-4) were led in scoring by Jace Carter, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Toby Okani added 13 points, 12 rebounds and two steals for UIC. Jalen Jackson also had 10 points.

Drake led UIC 39-19 at the half, with DeVries (14 points) their high scorer before the break. Drake was outscored by UIC in the second half by seven points, with DeVries scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.