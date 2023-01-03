Health and experience on Drake's side as they enter post-season play

As the Bulldogs get ready for the MVC men's basketball tournament, Drake is in a position that all teams want to be in at this point in the season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — While people may joke about Drake being the oldest team in the conference, their experience has undoubtedly been one of their biggest strengths throughout the season.

And experience is definitely something you want to have on your side come tournament time.

"We've had a group that's been to a finals down there. They've been able to go down there," said head coach Darian DeVries. "Unfortunately we've come up short in back to back years, but I do think that experience will come into play in some form and hopefully it's enough to get us some wins."

Injuries have plagued the Bulldogs in the past, but this year, they're at full strength heading into the conference tournament.

For grad students Roman Penn and D.J. Wilkins, who have both battled injuries the past few years, the chance to compete for a conference title together one last time means a lot.

"The year I played and the year he played, we made it to the championship and we always talked about, 'What if we had our whole group going into March?' And we have a whole group going into March healthy, so I'm pretty confident in it," Wilkins said.

Their teammates also recognize how special it is and want to make sure their seniors go out on top.