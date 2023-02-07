DeVries scores 32 as Drake downs Murray State 92-68

DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.