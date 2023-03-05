Drake wins 65-52 over Southern Illinois in MVC semifinal

Roman Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7), while Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds.

Roman Penn had 16 points in Drake's 65-52 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship

Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7). Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs picked up their 11th straight win.