x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Basketball

Drake wins 65-52 over Southern Illinois in MVC semifinal

Roman Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7), while Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds.
Credit: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. 

Roman Penn had 16 points in Drake's 65-52 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday night in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Championship

Penn had five assists for the Bulldogs (26-7). Tucker DeVries scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 12 points. The Bulldogs picked up their 11th straight win.

Lance Jones led the way for the Salukis (23-10) with 18 points. Clarence Rupert added nine points and three steals for Southern Illinois. Marcus Domask also put up seven points and eight rebounds.

Related Articles

► Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
 Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube  

More Videos

In Other News

DeVries leads Drake past Bradley for MVC title, NCAA berth

Before You Leave, Check This Out