GAME PREVIEW: Iowa State prepares to take on Baylor

Head coach T.J. Otzelberger believes that having to face that adversity isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Example video title will go here for this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's the old sports saying that it's hard to beat a time three times in one season, but that's what Iowa State will have to do tomorrow to advance in this tournament.

Considering they swept Baylor during the regular season, you could say the odds are learning in Iowa State's favor.

Getting such a dominant win over Baylor in the regular season finale was exactly the boost Iowa State needed heading into the post-season.

It's been a tumultuous time for the Cyclones as of late, with the dismissal of Caleb Grill, plus they were on a four-game losing streak.

But head coach T.J. Otzelberger believes that having to face that adversity isn't necessarily a bad thing, especially once you come out better on the other side of it.

"Everything that we do every day matters and daily habits and the cumulative effect of those habits over time," Otzelberger said. "Yet at the same time, you know, seasons long and over time, things can become mundane things can become. I don't know, you got to shake it up a little bit and we've been fortunate for the adversity and the challenges we've had. And then responding to it."

The Cyclones aren't lacking motivation coming into this game.

In fact, senior guard Gabe Kalscheur hasn't forgotten last year's early exit.

"That hurt last year, playing the first round and blown out by Texas Tech and I remember that I don't want to go out like that in this tournament," Kalscheur said. "So I'm gonna get everything I had put on the on the line tomorrow, and put out put all on the floor. I know my teammates are gonna do the same thing. We've talked about it. Everyone's got to step up and lead everything that I have on that form."